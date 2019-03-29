CHEROKEE, Iowa -- The Cherokee Symphony will be presenting a Young Artists Concert at 4 p.m. April 14, at the Cherokee Community Center, 530 West Bluff St.
Under the direction of Ted Hallberg, of Le Mars, Iowa, the 50-member Cherokee Symphony will also feature three young soloists.
JoAnne Lundahl, a clarinetist and junior from Wayne State College, will perform Rossini's "Introduction e Tema Con Variaazioni."
Katy Price, a senior at Augustana University, will be singing three selections, while Joshua Reznicow, director of orchestral activities for the Linn-Mar Community School District in Marion, Iowa, will premiere one of his compositions. Price and Reznicow were slated to perform in February but the concert was canceled due to inclement weather.
Symphony association memberships will be honored as will an at-the-door registration of $12. Students high school age and under will get in for free.
For more information, call 712-225-5216 or log onto cherokeesymphony.org.