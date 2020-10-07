 Skip to main content
Comedian Drew Lynch to perform live show at Orpheum Theatre
Drew Lynch
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Comedian Drew Lynch will be performing a live show on Nov. 5 at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

Best known for performing on the 10th season of NBC's "America's Got Talent," Lynch has also appeared on TBS's "Conan" and IFC's "Maron," while amassing more than 2 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Tickets for this socially distanced show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday online at OrpheumLive.com or by calling 712-279-4850.

The Orpheum Theatre has instituted safety guidelines to ensure a safe and fun experience when attending events. For a full list of guidelines, visit OrpheumLive.com.

