 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Comic Jo Koy to perform at Tyson Events Center
View Comments

Comic Jo Koy to perform at Tyson Events Center

{{featured_button_text}}
Jo Koy
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Stand-up comic Jo Koy will bring The Social Distance Tour to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, on Nov. 12.

Koy was given the "Stand-Up Comedian of the Year" award at the 2018 Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal. He has had four highly rated comedy specials on Comedy Central and Netflix. Koy will be releasing his autobiography, "Mixed Plate," next year.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, online at TysonCenter.com, by calling 712-279-4850 or by visiting the Primebank Box Office.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News