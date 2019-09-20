{{featured_button_text}}
michael mcdonald

Performer, songwriter and world traveler Michael McDonald will bring his "Songs of the Discovery Corps," at 2 p.m. Sunday to the Betty Strong Encounter Center. 

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Michael McDonald, a singer, songwriter and world traveler, will be bringing his "Songs of the Discovery Corps" at 2 p.m. Sunday to the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

Growing up on the bluffs overlooking the last natural stretch of the Missouri River, McDonald became acquainted with the story of the Corps of Discovery at an early age. The Boy Scout troop he belonged to in Yankton, South Dakota, marked a Lewis and Clark Trail that circled back in the middle 1960s. From that time onward, he's hand or maintained an interest in the expedition.

For more than 30 years McDonald has been making the Corps of Discovery come alive with both story and song.

Admission to this show is free and a reception will follow.  

