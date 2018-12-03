Try 1 month for 99¢
SIOUX CITY -- Country music singer-songwriter siblings Brothers Osborne will be performing March 7 at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St.

Originally born to a working class family in Maryland, John and TJ Osborne moved to Nashville to pursue their show business dreams. Blending a sound that is equal parts country and rock, Brothers Osborne have earned back-to-back Academy of Country Music (ACM) Vocal Duo of the Year Awards for such hits as "It Ain't My Fault" and "Stay A Little Longer."

Tickets for Brothers Osborne will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Tyson Events Center box office, online at OrpheumLive.com, or by calling 855-333-8771.

