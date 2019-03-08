SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- The Dordt College Band and Chamber Orchestra will be performing a concert at 7:30 p.m. March 22 in the B.J. Haan Auditorium at Dordt College, 498 Fourth Ave. NE.
Directed by Daniel Baldwin and Susan De Jong, the ensembles will perform a wide variety of instrumental selections, ranging from Bizet, Hayden and Tchaikovsky, along with contemporary wind band pieces by Cross, Grainger and Turrin.
This concert is part of a spring tour with performances scheduled in South Dakota, Idaho, Oregon, Montana and Washington state.
The Sioux Center concert is free, with free will donations being accepted to help defray tour expenses.