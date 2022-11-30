 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center's "Winter Fun Day and Artist Open House" slated for Dec. 10

  • 0
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

The Woodbury County Conservation Board's Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center is shown. 

 Tim Hynds, The Weekender

SIOUX CITY — The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center's annual holiday event is just around the corner. 

At 10 a.m., on Saturday, December 10, the Nature Center is hosting its yearly "Winter Fun Day and Artist Open House" which will include snowshoe hikes, campfires, crafts, seven local vendors and more.

According to the Nature Center's Dawn Snyder, the event, at 4500 Sioux River Road, is free and open to the public and offers an array of activities as well as the chance for folks to come away with a craft box of their own.

As for the specific vendors, Adaville Honey Co.; Autumn Prairie Designs Jewelry; Loess Hills Wild Ones; H & H Design Company; MW Glass & Other Works; Rebecca Roemmich bird baths, flower arrangements, etc.; and Pine Needle Baskets by Sonya will be featured.

Four days prior, on December 6, the Nature Center is hosting an art club event for children ages 8 to 14. On December 13, there will be a reading event for preschoolers. One of the featured books is going to be "Chicka chicka boom boom."

People are also reading…

The information number for the Nature Center is (712)-258-0838.

Woodbury County naturalists begin installing posts for a Tale Trail being constructed along a half-mile trail at the Woodbury County Conservation Board's Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. Boards posted along the trail will feature a page out of a children's book and is designed to encourage reading about nature while hiking on the grounds of the nature center.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Chloë Grace Moretz says older men on set 'infantilized' her

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News