Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center's "Winter Fun Day and Artist Open House" slated for Dec. 10

SIOUX CITY — The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center's annual holiday event is just around the corner.

At 10 a.m., on Saturday, December 10, the Nature Center is hosting its yearly "Winter Fun Day and Artist Open House" which will include snowshoe hikes, campfires, crafts, seven local vendors and more.

According to the Nature Center's Dawn Snyder, the event, at 4500 Sioux River Road, is free and open to the public and offers an array of activities as well as the chance for folks to come away with a craft box of their own.

As for the specific vendors, Adaville Honey Co.; Autumn Prairie Designs Jewelry; Loess Hills Wild Ones; H & H Design Company; MW Glass & Other Works; Rebecca Roemmich bird baths, flower arrangements, etc.; and Pine Needle Baskets by Sonya will be featured.

Four days prior, on December 6, the Nature Center is hosting an art club event for children ages 8 to 14. On December 13, there will be a reading event for preschoolers. One of the featured books is going to be "Chicka chicka boom boom."

The information number for the Nature Center is (712)-258-0838.