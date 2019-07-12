{{featured_button_text}}
Hay Country Jamboree

Guitarist Nick Schwebach, left, and fiddler Owen DeJong will be among the performers at "The Hay Country Jamboree," a variety show that will be presented at 8 p.m. Saturday at Gayville Hall in Gayville, S.D. 

 Provided

GAYVILLE, S.D. -- An eclectic lineup of entertainers will highlight "The Hay Country Jamboree" 8 p.m. Saturday at Gayville Hall, 502 Washington St.

Scheduled performers will include banjo playing funnyman Dan Kilbride, East of Westreville singer-guitarist Boyd Bristow, old-time singer Nick Schwebach, fiddler Owen DeJong, and guitar-vocalist duo Mike Hilson and Jay Gilbertson. 

Jamborees feature country, bluegrass, folk and humor acts. The fast-paced shows are presented in an alcohol-free, family-friendly setting.

Seats for "The Hay Country Jamboree" are $13.50 at the door or $16.20 for reserved tickets. Call 605-267-2859 for more information.  

