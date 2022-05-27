 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elaine Peacock Band to perform at Gayville Hall

GAYVILLE, S.D. --  The Elaine Peacock Band is performing at 8 p.m. Saturday at Gayville Hall, 502 Washington St.

elaine peacock headshot

Peacock

The show will feature classic country, gospel and Patsy Cline covers, along with patriotic songs in honor of the Memorial Day holiday.

Band members include singer Elaine Peacock, of Elk Point, pianist Isabel Trobaugh, of Elk Point, bass player Roy King, of Armour, S.D., drummer Fred Sayler, of Menno S.D., and guitarist Dave Bergquist, of Verdigre, Neb.

Peacock, King and Trobaugh are all members of the South Dakota County Music Hall of Fame. Sayler is a three-time South Dakota Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee.

Gayville Hall's box office will open at 7 p.m. Saturday for walk-in seating. Reserved seating may be requested by calling 605-267-2859.  

