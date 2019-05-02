{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Chamber Music will conclude its 43rd season with a performance by violinist Eric Grossman and pianist Richard Steinbach at 3 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St.

Grossman, a Siouxland native who now serves as the curator of the Julliard String Instrument Collection, and Steinbach, a music professor at Briar Cliff University, will present a sneak preview of their upcoming Carnegie Hall concert.

On June 7, Grossman and Steinbach will present works by Saint-Saëns, Sarasate, Lowell Lieberman, Robert Russell Bennett and Jorge López Marín in Carnegie's Weill Recital Hall.

Tickets for Sioux City Chamber Music concerts are $15 and available at the door. Students get in for free.

