SIOUX CITY -- Euphonium musician Aidan Shorey will be the featured soloist during the Sioux City Municipal Band concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Grandview Park Bandshell.
A recent graduate of Sioux City North High School, Shorey will join the band on "Concert for Trombone and Wind Ensemble" by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov. Conductor Michael Prichard will also lead the band in a western-themed concert including music from the movie "Paint Your Wagon" as well as John Philip Sousa's "Sabre and Spurs March."
The traditional audience sing-a-long, led by bandshell host Dave Madsen, will include "Home on the Range" and "Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head."
Presented by the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department, the summer concerts will continue through July 21.