Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Sioux City Art Center Selects, March 23-June 23; The Briar Cliff Review Exhibition, April 25- July 21. 712-279-6272.
Driven to Abstraction, May 3-June 29, Blue Cat Gallery & Studio, 114 W. Third St., Wayne, Neb.
Music
Nashville Night: Matt Gatewood, May 30, 6 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Free.
Avatar with Devin Townsend, Dance with the Dead & '68, May 25, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City.
Bad Flower, May 26, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City.
Bad Wolves, May 24, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City.
Mr. Tunes Karaoke, May 29, 7-10 p.m., VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City.
Events
Girls of 68 Memorial Day Event, May 25, 10:30 a.m., War Eagle Monument, Sioux City. Free.
South Dakota Kayak Challenge, May 25, 7 a.m., Riverside Park, Yankton, S.D., to South Sioux City. Free.
Hike the Wild, May 28, 10 a.m.-noon, Dickinson County Nature Center, 22785 Nature Center Road, Okoboji, Iowa. Free.