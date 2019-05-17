Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Sioux City Art Center Selects, March 23-June 23; The Briar Cliff Review Exhibition, April 25- July 21. 712-279-6272.
Driven to Abstraction, May 3-June 29, Blue Cat Gallery & Studio, 114 W. Third St., Wayne, Neb.
Music
Travis Tritt with The Charlie Daniels Band and The Cadillac Three, May 23, 6:30 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City.
Yngwie Malmsteen with Paralandra and Sunlord, May 18, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City.
Outback Band, May 17, 8 p.m., South Sioux City Eagles Club, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City.
An Old-Time Rock n' Roll Show II, May 18, 8 p.m., Gayville Hall, 502 Washington St., Gayville, S.D. $13.50.
Riata, May 18, 8:30 p.m., VFW Club, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. All welcome.
Events
Orange City Tulip Festival, May 16-18, all day, downtown and other venues, Orange City, Iowa.
Green Thumb Plant Sale, May 17, 4-7 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport St., Sioux City.
Siouxland Rocks Kindness Rock Painting Make & Take May, May 18, 1-4 p.m., Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.
Cribbage Tournament, May 19, 2 p.m., VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. $5 per person; 100% payback.