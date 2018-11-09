Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; "E Pluribus Unum," July 21 to Feb. 3; "The Center of Attention," Aug. 18 to Nov. 25; Sioux City Camera Club - Macro, Sept. 8 to Nov. 25. 225 Nebraska St. 712-279-6272.
Capturing Your Interest with Photography, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City, through Jan. 13, 2019. Free.
Under Two Hundred, Blue Cat Gallery, 114 W. Third St., Wayne, Neb., Nov. 1 through Dec. 22, Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment.
Music
Rock 4 Vets, Nov. 11, 3 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Free will donation.
The Devon Allman Project w/ Duane Betts, Nov. 9, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City.
Musical Salute to Our Veterans, Nov. 11, 2 p.m., Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. Free.
Back in Black-AC/DC Tribute, Nov. 10, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. $13-$38.
Events
Fall Craft Fair 2018, Nov. 10, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Sergeant Bluff Community Center, 903 Topaz Drive.
Hypnosis After Dark - Adult Comedy Show, Nov. 9, 8 p.m., Doxx Warehouse Bar, 1219 Fifth St., Sioux City. $12-$18.
2018 Holiday Tour of Homes, Nov. 15-17, 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 855 Cottonwood Lane, Dakota Dunes. $40.