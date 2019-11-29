Events this week in Siouxland

Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Bilhenry Walker, Oct. 19 to Jan. 12; Klaire Lockheart: Feminine Attempts, Nov. 16 to Feb. 2; Pauline Sensenig: Raw and Cooked, Nov. 16 to Feb. 2; Sioux City Camera Club: Reflections, Nov. 23 to Feb. 16; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing.
Blue Cat Gallery & Studio, Wayne, Neb.: 3rd Annual Under Two Hundred, Nov. 7 to Dec. 21. 402-454-5144.
Music
Johnny J'Smalls Lefler Tribute Concert & Celebration, Nov. 30, 7 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City.
Tech N9ne w/Krizz Kaliko & King Iso, Nov. 30, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+.
You have free articles remaining.
Nick Schnebelen - Blues Guitar Innovator, Nov. 30, 8 p.m., Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., Sioux City. $10 advance tickets/$15 at the door.
Replay the Band, Nov. 30, 8:30 p.m., Ickey Nickel Bar & Grill, 4700 41st St., Sioux City.
Rock Star Karaoke Competition - Preliminary Round, Dec. 4, 7 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+. Free.
Girls Night Out: The Show, Dec. 4, 8 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City.
Events
"It's a Wonderful Life" sponsored by Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, Nov. 30, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., Sioux City.
Celebration of Christ: A Nativity Festival, Dec. 5, 6-8 p.m., Dec. 6, 6-8 p.m., Dec. 7, 1-8 p.m., Dec. 8, 4-7 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1201 W. Clifton Ave., Sioux City.