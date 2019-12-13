Events this week in Siouxland

Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Bilhenry Walker, Oct. 19 to Jan. 12; Klaire Lockheart: Feminine Attempts, Nov. 16 to Feb. 2; Pauline Sensenig: Stories -- Raw and Cooked, Nov. 16 to Feb. 2; Sioux City Camera Club: Reflections, Nov. 23 to Feb. 16; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing.
Blue Cat Gallery & Studio, Wayne, Neb.: 3rd Annual Under Two Hundred, Nov. 7 to Dec. 21. 402-454-5144.
Music
Joe Diffie with Dane Louis, Dec. 13, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+.
'90s Throwback Party feat. The Lone Rangers, Dec. 13, 9 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City.
The Haymakers - Bluegrass, Folk Rock, Dec. 13, 9 p.m., Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., Sioux City. $10.
A Swingin' Christmas with the Symphony: Guest Artist - Vince DiMartino, Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., Sioux City.
Coolio with DAD, Dec. 14, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+.
The Warriors: A Deadstock Showcase feat. Johnny Marz, B. Well, Teller Bank$, and Psychedelic Sidekick, Dec. 14, 9 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City.
Rock Star Karaoke Competition - Preliminary Round, Dec. 18, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+. Free.
"A Magical Cirque Christmas," Dec. 19, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., Sioux City.
Events
Art SUX Grand Gallery Opening, Dec. 13, 5-9 p.m., Ho-Chunk Centre, 600 Fourth St., Sioux City.
Evening of Entertainment w/Trey Taylor and Congressional Candidate Bret Richards, Dec. 13, 7-10 p.m., Country Celebrations Events Center, 5606 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City.
Comedy Night: Robert Baril, Dec. 14, 8 p.m., Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., Sioux City. $10.