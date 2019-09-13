Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing.
Blue Cat Gallery & Studio, Wayne, Neb.: Natural World from Sept. 6 to Oct. 26. 402-454-5144.
Music
Prof, Sept. 19, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Must be 21+.
Nick Jr. Live! "Move to the Music," Sept. 14 and 15, 2 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 520 Pierce St., Sioux City.
Riata, Sept. 14, 8 p.m., VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. All welcome.
Events
Walk to End Alzheimer's-Siouxland, Sept. 15, 2-4 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 1132 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. Free.
Steampunk Pirate Festival, Sept. 14, 2-8 p.m., Washington Street Arts Center, Vermillion, S.D. $8 admission/$5 in costume.
Art in the Park 2019, Sept. 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Latham Park, 1915 S. Lemon St., Sioux City. Free.
Brawl For All 7, Sept. 13 and 14, 6 p.m., WinnaVegas Casino, 1500 300th St., Sloan, Iowa. $15.