Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Bilhenry Walker, Oct. 19 to Jan. 12 (opening reception Oct. 19, 5-7 p.m.); Danuta Hutchins, Sept. 14 to Nov. 17; The Sioux City Art Center Collection: Highlights from 1989-2019, through Nov. 3; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing.
Blue Cat Gallery & Studio, Wayne, Neb.: Natural World, Sept. 6 to Oct. 26. 402-454-5144.
Music
Rock-o-Ween Halloween Party featuring Nerdvana and The Breakfast Club, Oct. 18, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+.
Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly: The Rock ’N’ Roll Dream Tour, Oct. 18, 8 p.m., WinnaVegas Casino Resort, 1500 330th St, Sloan, Iowa. $30-35.
Wayne Baker Brooks - An Evening of Chicago Blues, Oct. 18, 8-11 p.m., Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., Sioux City. $15.
Do or Die, Oct. 18, 9 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City.
Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, Sioux City Symphony, Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., Sioux City.
B.B. King Blues Band featuring Michael Lee, Oct. 19, 8 p.m., Blackbird Bend Casino, 17214 210th St., Onawa, Iowa.
You have free articles remaining.
Nashville Nights: Jake Clayton, Oct. 24, 7 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+. Free.
Midland with special guest Desure, Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., Sioux City.
The Marshall Tucker Band, Oct. 25, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+.
Bobby Berge & the Blues Bashers, Oct. 25, 8-11 p.m., Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., Sioux City. $5.
Events
Next Level Wrestling, Oct. 18, 7-10 p.m. El Ranchito, 2101 Cornhusker Drive, South Sioux City.
Siouxland Samplers 2019 Quilt Show, Oct. 19-20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days, Delta (Siouxland) Convention Center, 510 E. Fifth St., South Sioux City.
Zombie Walk & Blood Crawl, Oct. 19, 2 p.m., downtown Sioux City.
A Night of Hope - STEMM Auction, Oct. 24, 5:30-9 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn Riverfront, 132 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. $75.