Events this week in Siouxland

Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Klaire Lockheart: Feminine Attempts, Nov. 16 to Feb. 2; Pauline Sensenig: Stories -- Raw and Cooked, Nov. 16 to Feb. 2; Sioux City Camera Club: Reflections, Nov. 23 to Feb. 16; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing.
Music
The Chicago 6, Jan. 17, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+.
Claire Adams, Jan. 17, 8 p.m., Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., Sioux City.
Riata, Jan. 17, 8 p.m., South Sioux City Eagles Club, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City.
You have free articles remaining.
Sioux City Acoustic All Stars, Jan. 17, 9 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City.
Events
Shobox: The New Generation -- Live Boxing, Jan. 17, 7 p.m., WinnaVegas Casino Event Center, 1500 330th Street, Sloan, Iowa.
Barnes Bull Riding Challenge, Jan. 17 and 18, 7:30 p.m., Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City.
Becoming an Outdoors Family Winter Fun Day, Jan. 18, 2-4 p.m., Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa.
Siouxlebrity Roast of Missy Rarrat, Jan. 18, 8 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City.
STARS Inc. Orientation & Hands-on Training, Jan. 21, 6-7:30 p.m., STARS Inc., 33148 K22, Sioux City.
The Office Trivia Night, Jan. 22, 7 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City.