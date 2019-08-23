Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing.
Blue Cat Gallery & Studio, Wayne, Neb.: Signs of Rural Life, July 10-Aug. 31. 402-454-5144.
North Sioux City Library: The Littles by Amy Thompson, Aug. 27-31.
Music
Steve Earle, Aug. 23, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Must be 21+.
Black Flag w/ The Linecutters, Aug. 24, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Must be 21+.
Nashville Nights: Adam Wakefield, Aug. 29, 7 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Free.
Bob Merchant, Aug. 24, 8 p.m., VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City.
Smokin Clams Reunion Show, Aug. 23, 9 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St. $10.
Events
Family Game Night: Your family Our games, Aug. 24, 2 p.m., Aug. 25, noon, Blue Cafe, 1301 Pierce St., Sioux City. $5.
Rods N' Rides, Aug. 25, 9 a.m., Centre Mall, Sioux Center, Iowa.