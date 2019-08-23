{{featured_button_text}}

Art & Museum

Sioux City Art Center: Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing.

Blue Cat Gallery & Studio, Wayne, Neb.: Signs of Rural Life, July 10-Aug. 31. 402-454-5144.

North Sioux City Library: The Littles by Amy Thompson, Aug. 27-31. 

Music

Steve Earle, Aug. 23, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Must be 21+.

Black Flag w/ The Linecutters, Aug. 24, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Must be 21+.

Nashville Nights: Adam Wakefield, Aug. 29, 7 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Free.

Bob Merchant, Aug. 24, 8 p.m., VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City.

Smokin Clams Reunion Show, Aug. 23, 9 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St. $10.

Events

Family Game Night: Your family Our games, Aug. 24, 2 p.m., Aug. 25, noon, Blue Cafe, 1301 Pierce St., Sioux City. $5.

Rods N' Rides, Aug. 25, 9 a.m., Centre Mall, Sioux Center, Iowa.

