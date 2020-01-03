Events this week in Siouxland
Events this week in Siouxland

Art & Museum

Sioux City Art Center: Bilhenry Walker, Oct. 19 to Jan. 12; Klaire Lockheart: Feminine Attempts, Nov. 16 to Feb. 2; Pauline Sensenig: Stories -- Raw and Cooked, Nov. 16 to Feb. 2; Sioux City Camera Club: Reflections, Nov. 23 to Feb. 16; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing.

Music

Rock Star Karaoke Competition: Preliminary Rounds, Jan. 3 and 8, 7-10 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+. Free.

Back in Black: AC/DC Tribute, Jan. 4, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+.

Waking The Sleeper/Devour Once Dead/Snackrifice, Jan. 5, 5 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City.

"Jersey Boys," Jan. 7 and 8, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., Sioux City.

Events

The HAMMERS Youth Wrestling Tournament, Jan. 4, 9 a.m., Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City.

1st Saturday Family Storytime: Wild About Reptiles, Jan. 4, 11 a.m., Sioux City Public Library, 529 Pierce St., Sioux City.

