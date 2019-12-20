Events this week in Siouxland

Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Bilhenry Walker, Oct. 19 to Jan. 12; Klaire Lockheart: Feminine Attempts, Nov. 16 to Feb. 2; Pauline Sensenig: Stories -- Raw and Cooked, Nov. 16 to Feb. 2; Sioux City Camera Club: Reflections, Nov. 23 to Feb. 16; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing.
Blue Cat Gallery & Studio, Wayne, Neb.: 3rd Annual Under Two Hundred, Nov. 7 to Dec. 21. 402-454-5144.
Music
Jill Miller Holiday Concert for Sunrise Retirement Community, Dec. 20, 7 to 10 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., Sioux City.
Dueling Pianos, Dec. 20, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+.
Christmas with Cash, Dec. 20, 8 p.m., Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., Sioux City.
Feliz Navidubs, Dec. 21, 7 p.m., Whiskey Dick's, 212 Cunningham Drive, Sioux City. Tickets $15 online.
Ricky Skaggs: Bluegrass and Christmas, Dec. 21, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+.
Events
A Very Garie Christmas 4: A Holly Jolly Hootenanny, Dec. 20, 8 p.m., Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., Sioux City. $10. Proceeds go to The Warming Shelter and the Siouxland Soup Kitchen.