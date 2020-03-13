Events this week in Siouxland
Events this week in Siouxland

Due to the possibility of last-minute cancellations, please call ahead before attending an event.

Art & Museum

Sioux City Art Center: Celebrating Children: Art by Head Start Students, Feb. 22 to April 26; Youth Art Month Exhibition: Middle School Students, Feb. 15 to April 12; Michael Cody Drury: Infinite Jux, Jan. 25 to May 3; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing.

The Children of St. Augustine Indian Mission, Jan. 22 to January 2021, Betty Strong Encounter Center, Sioux City.

Music

Neal McCoy, March 13, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+.

Pretend Friend, March 13, 8 p.m., Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., Sioux City.

Trust, March 13, 9 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City.

Albert Cummings, March 17, 8 p.m., Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., Sioux City.

Events

Phun Fest, March 14, 3-6 p.m., Plymouth County Fairgrounds, Le Mars, Iowa.

Dancing With The Stars: Live, March 15, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., Sioux City.

10th Annual Barberghetti, March 16, 5:30-7:15 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport St., Sioux City.

