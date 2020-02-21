Events this week in Siouxland

Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Celebrating Children: Art by Head Start Students, Feb. 22 to April 26; Youth Art Month Exhibition: Middle School Students, Feb. 15 to April 12; Michael Cody Drury: Infinite Jux, Jan. 25 to May 3; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing.
The Children of St. Augustine Indian Mission, Jan. 22 to January 2021, Betty Strong Encounter Center, Sioux City.
Junior Duck Stamps Exhibit, Feb. 8-27, 1-4:30 p.m., Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, Sioux City.
Music
KISS: End of the Road World Tour, Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m., Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City.
Uptown Funk: Tribute to Bruno Mars, Feb. 21, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+.
Among Machines, Outer Year, Minority Falls, Feb. 21, 9 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City.
Impulse Vol.06 Hypho, Feb. 22, 7 p.m., Whiskey Dick's, 212 Cunningham Drive, Sioux City. 21+.
Lil' Ed & the Blues Imperials, Feb. 22, 8 p.m., Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., Sioux City.
90's Throwback Dance Party w/ DJ Eboli, Feb. 22, 9 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City.
Events
Murder on the Orient Express, Feb. 21-22 and 24-27, 7:30 p.m., Feb. 23, 2 p.m., The Postal Playhouse, 105 First St. NE, Le Mars, Iowa. $15.
Vangarde Comedy Night - Darrin Meyer, Feb. 21, 8 p.m. Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., Sioux City.
World Championship ICE Racing, Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m., Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City.
39th Annual Sioux City Racers Swap Meet, Feb. 23, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Delta Hotels Center, 385 E. Fourth St., South Sioux City. Free.
Soulmate Showdown: Preliminary Round, Feb. 26, 7 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+. Free.