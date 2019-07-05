Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; The Briar Cliff Review Exhibition, April 25- July 21. 712-279-6272.
Blue Cat Gallery & Studio, Wayne, Neb.: Signs of Rural Life, July 10-Aug. 31. 402-454-5144.
Music
Saturday in the Park, July 6, noon, Grandview Park Bandshell, Sioux City. Free.
Events
Big Parade & Mardi Gras Festivale, July 5, 6 p.m., Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City.
Summer Walking Tours, July 9, 7 p.m., Call's Triangle, 21st and Summit streets, Sioux City. Free.
WinnaVegas Flea Market, July 6 and 7, noon-5 p.m., WinaVegas Casino Resort, 1500 330th St., Sloan, Iowa.
Hike the Wild, July 9, 10 a.m.-noon, Dickinson County Nature Center, 22785 Nature Center Road, Okoboji, Iowa. Free.
Beacon Story Lab: True stories & poetry, July 5, 7-9 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City. $10-$15.