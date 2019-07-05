{{featured_button_text}}

Art & Museum

Sioux City Art Center: Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; The Briar Cliff Review Exhibition, April 25- July 21. 712-279-6272.

Blue Cat Gallery & Studio, Wayne, Neb.: Signs of Rural Life, July 10-Aug. 31. 402-454-5144.

Music

Saturday in the Park, July 6, noon, Grandview Park Bandshell, Sioux City. Free.

Events

Big Parade & Mardi Gras Festivale, July 5, 6 p.m., Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City.

Summer Walking Tours, July 9, 7 p.m., Call's Triangle, 21st and Summit streets, Sioux City. Free.

WinnaVegas Flea Market, July 6 and 7, noon-5 p.m., WinaVegas Casino Resort, 1500 330th St., Sloan, Iowa.

Hike the Wild, July 9, 10 a.m.-noon, Dickinson County Nature Center, 22785 Nature Center Road, Okoboji, Iowa. Free.

Beacon Story Lab: True stories & poetry, July 5, 7-9 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City. $10-$15.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments