Events this week in Siouxland

Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Bilhenry Walker, Oct. 19 to Jan. 12; Klaire Lockheart: Feminine Attempts, Nov. 16 to Feb. 2; Pauline Sensenig: Raw and Cooked, Nov. 16 to Feb. 2; Sioux City Camera Club: Reflections, Nov. 23 to Feb. 16; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing.
Blue Cat Gallery & Studio, Wayne, Neb.: 3rd Annual Under Two Hundred, Nov. 7 to Dec. 21. 402-454-5144.
Music
BlackHawk, Nov. 22, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+.
Anna Taylor, Nov. 22, 8 p.m., Marto Brewing Co., 930 Fourth St., Sioux City.
Did You Play Your Guitar Today? Instruments for Kids Benefit, Nov. 22, 8 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City.
Find Me Somebody to Love, Sioux City Conservatory of Music Fundraiser Auction and Concert, Nov. 23, 6 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., Sioux City.
Dennis DeYoung: The Grand Illusion 40th Anniversary Album Tour, Nov. 23, 8 p.m., WinnaVegas Casino Resort, 1500 330th St, Sloan, Iowa. $35 advanced tickets/$40 day of show.
Brandon Santini - Hypnotizing Blues Harmonica, Nov. 23, 8-11 p.m., Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., Sioux City. $10.
The Long Awaited Mini Tour, Nov. 23, 8 p.m., Whiskey Dick's, 212 Cunningham Drive, Sioux City. $5.
Mess/ Stars Hollow/ Niiice./ Hand Out/ Sleepwalker/ Winter Wayfarer, Nov. 24, 6 p.m., Whiskey Dick's, 212 Cunningham Drive, Sioux City. $5.
Pre-Thanksgiving Dueling Pianos, Nov. 27, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+.
80s Prom feat. VEGAS, Nov. 27, 9 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City.
Events
2019 Tour of Homes, Nov. 21-23, 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., tours start and end at Sunnybrook Church, 5601 Sunnybrook Drive, Sioux City. $45. Must be 12 or older to participate.
Comedy Night - Jenni Lou Russi, Nov. 22, 8-11 p.m., Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., Sioux City. $10.
Annual Holiday Collections Craft Fair, Nov. 23, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Nov. 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City.
The Big Show: Midwest Collectors Toy Show, Nov. 24, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Delta Hotel Center, 485 E. Fifth St., South Sioux City.