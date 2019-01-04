Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; "E Pluribus Unum," July 21 to Feb. 3; ARTcetera '19, Dec. 15-March 10. 712-279-6272.
Capturing Your Interest with Photography, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City, through Jan. 13. Free.
The Power of Children: Making a Difference, Nov. 10 through Jan. 6, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 1-5 p.m.
Christmas Toys of the Past, until March 2019, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.
Music
Karaoke with Cysmic Sounds, Jan. 4 and 5, 9 p.m., Bull and Bear, 1910 Leech Ave., Sioux City.
Events
21st Annual Sioux Center Bridal Showcase, Jan. 5, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Terrace View Event Center, Sioux Center, Iowa.
WinneVegas Flea Market, Jan. 5 and 6, noon-5 p.m., WinnaVegas Hotel Convention Center, 1500 330th, Sloan, Iowa.