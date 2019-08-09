Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing.
Blue Cat Gallery & Studio, Wayne, Neb.: Signs of Rural Life, July 10-Aug. 31. 402-454-5144.
Music
Lucky Se7en Live, Aug. 9-10, 9 p.m., Doxx Warehouse Bar, 1219 Fifth St., Sioux City. Free.
Firestorm Tour 2019: Like A Storm & Through Fire, Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City.
Nashville Nights: Cody Hicks, Aug. 10, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City.
Events
Rumors, Aug. 9-10, 7:30 p.m., The Postal Playhouse, 105 First St. NE, Le Mars, Iowa. $15.
Magic Show, Aug. 11, 2 p.m., Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. Free.
B-29 FIFI, Aug. 9-11, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Mid America Museum of Aviation & Transportation, 2600 Expedition Court, Sioux City.