Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; "E Pluribus Unum," July 21 to Feb. 3; ARTcetera '19, Dec. 15-March 10. 712-279-6272.
Music
Karaoke with Cysmic Sounds, Jan. 18-19, 9 p.m., Bull and Bear, 1910 Leech Ave., Sioux City.
The Sound of Music, Jan. 21-22, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., Sioux City.
Dwight Yoakam, Jan. 18, 8 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., Sioux City. $55-$99.
Carly Pearce, Jan. 19, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St.
Events
Hike the Wild, Jan. 22, 10 a.m.-noon, Dickinson County Nature Center, 22785 Nature Center Road, Okoboji, Iowa. Free.
Senior Pet Adoption Event, Jan. 18, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Brookdale Senior Living, 2562 Pierce St., Sioux City. Free.