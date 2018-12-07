Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; "E Pluribus Unum," July 21 to Feb. 3. 712-279-6272.
Capturing Your Interest with Photography, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City, through Jan. 13, 2019. Free.
Under Two Hundred, Blue Cat Gallery, 114 W. Third St., Wayne, Neb., Nov. 1 through Dec. 22, Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment.
The Power of Children: Making a Difference, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Nov. 10 through Jan. 6, Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday 1-5 p.m.
Music
Tonic Sol-fa, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St. This was rescheduled from Sunday, due to weather.
Christmas in Siouxland, Dec. 9, 2:30 p.m., Sioux City Scottish Rite Center, 801 Douglas St., Sioux City.
Annual Madrigal Dinner, Dec. 13-15, 6-8:30 p.m., Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth St. $25 adults; $15 students.
KICK - The INXS Experience, Dec. 8, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City.
Aaron Lewis, Dec. 13, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City.
Events
Christmas Acres, until Dec. 31, 18481 Impala Ave., Le Mars, Iowa.
Winter Fun Day and Artist Open House, Dec. 8, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Rd., Sioux City. Free.
Benson Family Christmas, Dec. 9, 4:30-6:30 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1305 Okoboji Ave., Milford, Iowa. Free.