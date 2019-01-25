Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; "E Pluribus Unum," July 21 to Feb. 3; ARTcetera '19, Dec. 15 to March 10. 712-279-6272.
"Static and Dynamic Duos," until Feb. 28, Hickman-Johnson-Furrow Learning Center, 1601 Morningside Ave., Sioux City.
Music
Winter Pops Concert: Piano Dreamer, Jan. 26, 7:30 p.m., B.J. Haan Auditorium, Dordt College, Sioux Center, Iowa.
Poco and Pure Prairie League, Jan. 25, 8 p.m., Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City.
Elvis Night: One Night with the King, Jan. 26, 4 p.m., Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Must be 21 or older.
Events
ISU vs. West Virginia Game Watch and Fundraiser, Jan. 30, 6-9 p.m., Wheelhouse Bar and Grill, 4501 South Hills Drive, Sioux City. $10.
King of the Cage Hunting Season, Jan. 26, 4:30 p.m., WinnaVegas Casino Resort, 1500 330th, Sloan, Iowa. $35-$50.