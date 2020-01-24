Events this week in Siouxland

Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Michael Cody Drury: Infinite Jux, Jan. 25 to May 3 (opening reception Jan. 25, 5-7 p.m.), Klaire Lockheart: Feminine Attempts, Nov. 16 to Feb. 2; Pauline Sensenig: Stories -- Raw and Cooked, Nov. 16 to Feb. 2; Sioux City Camera Club: Reflections, Nov. 23 to Feb. 16; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing.
The Children of St. Augustine Indian Mission, Jan. 22 to January 2021, Betty Strong Encounter Center, Sioux City.
Music
Busted Bully Buckmoore, Jan. 24, 8 p.m., South Sioux City Eagles, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City.
All Shook Up: Tribute to The King Contest, Jan. 25, noon, 4 p.m., and 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City.
You have free articles remaining.
Chris Janson, Jan. 30, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., Sioux City.
Godemis Of Ces Cru w/Twistello, Jan. 30, 7 p.m., Whiskey Dick's, 212 Cunningham Drive, Sioux City.
Events
Improv Falls, Jan. 24, 8 p.m., Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., Sioux City. $10.
The Classic Rock 99.5 Outdoor Show, Jan. 25-26, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City.
Blue Man Group, Jan. 28, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., Sioux City.
Rhythm and Wine by Lila Mae's House, Jan. 30, 4:30-7:30 p.m., M's On 4th, 1021 Fourth St., Sioux City. $40.