Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Sioux City Art Center Selects, March 23-June 23; The Briar Cliff Review Exhibition, April 25-July 21. 712-279-6272.
Morningside College Faculty and Staff Art Show, March 26-May 11, Hickman-Johnson-Furrow Learning Center, 1601 Morningside Ave., Sioux City.
Driven to Abstraction, May 3-June 29, Blue Cat Gallery & Studio, 114 W. Third St., Wayne, Neb.
Music
The Struts w/ Des Rocs, May 10, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City.
Bob Merchant and the Shadows, May 11, 9 p.m., VFW Club, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. Free.
Singing for Sanford, May 10, 5 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 520 Pierce St., Sioux City. Free.
Events
Motorcycle Ride Night, May 16, 5:45 p.m., Casey's General Store, 4727 Southern Hills Drive, Sioux City. Free.
Zen in Nature, May 11, 7-9 a.m., Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux Road, Sioux City.
Sip Nebraska Wine, Beer & Spirits Festival, May 10, 4-10 p.m., May 11, 1-10 p.m., Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, 28500 W. Park Hwy., Ashland, Neb. $25-$70.
Orange City Tulip Festival, May 16-18, all day, downtown and other venues, Orange City, Iowa.