Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Sioux City Art Center Selects, March 23-June 23. 712-279-6272.
Literally & Figuratively, Courtney Kenny Porto Exhibit, March 15-April 27, Blue Cat Gallery & Studio, Wayne, Neb.
Faces by Vivian Miller, March 22-April 30, North Sioux City Public Library.
Morningside College Faculty and Staff Art Show, March 26-May 11, Hickman-Johnson-Furrow Learning Center, 1601 Morningside Ave., Sioux City.
Music
Beartooth w/ Of Mice and Men, Hands Like Houses and Dead American, April 20, 7 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. $30.
Kenny's Karaoke, April 20, 8 p.m., Eagles Club, 104 First St. SW, Le Mars, Iowa. Free.
Events
Easter Egg Bird Feeders, April 19, 10 a.m., Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux Rd., Sioux City.
Easter at the Tyson Event Center, April 21, 10 a.m., Tyson Event Center, 401 Gordon Dr., Sioux City. Free.
Siouxland Rocks Kindness Rock Painting Make and Take April, April 20, 1-4 p.m., Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. Free.
Vernon Tott Collection, April 19-28, Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.; Sunday 1 p.m., Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. Free.