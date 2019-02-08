Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; ARTcetera '19, Dec. 15-March 10. 712-279-6272.
Static and Dynamic Duos, until Feb. 28, Hickman-Johnson-Furrow Learning Center, 1601 Morningside Ave., Sioux City.
Constructs (A+A), Thomas Prinz Art Exhibit, through March 15, Clausen Art Gallery, Briar Cliff University, Sioux City.
Music
Hairball, Feb. 8, 8 p.m., Tyson Events Center Gateway Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City.
10 Years, Feb. 8, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City.
Resurrection: A Journey Tribute, Feb. 9, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City.
Stomp, Feb. 13, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., Sioux City.
Dustin Arbuckle & The Damanations, Feb. 8, 8 p.m., Vangarde Arts, 420 Jackson St., Sioux City. $10.
Events
It's Not You, It's Me, Feb. 13, 7:30 p.m., Ramsey Theatre, Wayne State College, Wayne, Neb. Free.
Love Is in the Air, Feb. 14, 6 p.m., Hillview Recreation Area, 25602 C-60, Hinton, Iowa.
Love Is a Battlefield, Feb. 9, 4 p.m., WinnaVegas Casino Resort, 1500 330th St., Sloan, Iowa. $60 per couple; $30 single.
Poetry Out Loud: National Recitation Contest, Feb. 10, 2 p.m., Betty Strong Encounter Center, Sioux City. Free.