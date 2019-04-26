Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Sioux City Art Center Selects, March 23-June 23; The Briar Cliff Review Exhibition, April 25- July 21. 712-279-6272.
Literally & Figuratively, Courtney Kenny Porto Exhibit, March 15-April 27, Blue Cat Gallery & Studio, Wayne, Neb.
Faces by Vivian Miller, March 22-April 30, North Sioux City Public Library.
Morningside College Faculty and Staff Art Show, March 26-May 11, Hickman-Johnson-Furrow Learning Center, 1601 Morningside Ave., Sioux City.
Music
The Dan Band, April 26, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City.
Uptown Funk: Tribute to Bruno Mars, April 27, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City.
Nashville Nights: Big Time Grain Co., May 2, 6 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Free.
CRS, April 27, 8:30 p.m., VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. Free. 21+.
Events
Something Rotten!, May 2, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, Sixth and Pierce, Sioux City.
Siouxland Civic Dance - The Wizard of OZ, April 27, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, Sixth and Pierce, Sioux City.
USD Opera presents Massenet's Cinderella, April 27, 7:30 p.m., Aalfs Auditorium, Vermillion, S.D. $12.
Fiddler on the Roof, May 2, 3, 4, 7 p.m., Siouxland Christian School, 6000 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. $7-$10.
Walk MS 2019, April 27, 9 a.m., Riverside Park, Sioux City. Free.