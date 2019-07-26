{{featured_button_text}}

Art & Museum

Sioux City Art Center: Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing.

Blue Cat Gallery & Studio, Wayne, Neb.: Signs of Rural Life, July 10-Aug. 31. 402-454-5144.

Music

One: Metallica Tribute, July 26, 8 p.m. Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Must be 21 or older.

The Poker Alice Band, July 27, 8 p.m., Gayville Hall, 502 Washington St., Gayville, S.D. $13.50.

GhostShip Live, July 27, 8 p.m., The Firehouse Bar, 1211 Fifth St., Sioux City. Free.

Red Dirt Country Fest, July 27, 5 p.m., Battery Park-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City.

Events

Tarzan: The Stage Musical, July 26-28, 7 p.m., July 28, 2 p.m., The Little Red Hen Theatre, 316 Main St., Wakefield, Neb. $10.

Greek Fest, July 26, 5-10 p.m., July 27, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., July 28, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 900 Sixth St., Sioux City. $5-$40.

Harry Potter Birthday Ball, July 27, 7-11 p.m., Strategic Air & Space Museum, 28210 W. Park Hwy., Ashland, Neb. Must be 21 or older.

