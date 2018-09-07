Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; "E Pluribus Unum," July 21 to Feb. 3; "The Center of Attention," Aug. 18 to Nov. 25; Sioux City Camera Club - Macro, Sept. 8 to Nov. 25. 225 Nebraska St. 712-279-6272.
Mueller Retrospective, Blue Cat Gallery, 114 W. Third St., Wayne, Neb., July 13 through Oct. 13, Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment.
Juicy, Joyous and Jarring Juxtapositions, Blue Cat Gallery, 114 W. Third St., Wayne, Neb., Sept. 6 through Oct. 27, Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment.
Drawing Conclusions, Eppley Art Gallery, 3625 Garretson Ave., Sioux City, Aug. 23 through Oct. 3. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Music
Riata, Sept. 8, 8:30 p.m., V.F.W. Post 1973, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. All welcome.
Rodney Atkins, Sept. 7, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Must be 21 or older.
Mastodon w/ Dinosaur Jr. & Netherlands, Sept. 8, 7:30 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Must be 21 or older.
Pat Green, Sept. 13, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. $18-$50. Must be 21 or older.
Events
Farmers Market, May 2 to Oct. 27, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Tyson Events Center parking lot, Sioux City.
Ribs, Rods & Rock n' Roll, Sept. 7-8, all day, downtown Vermillion, S.D.
Cirque Italia, Sept. 13-16, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Southern Hills Mall parking lot, Sioux City.
Brawl for All 5, Sept. 7-8, 6 p.m., WinnaVegas Casino Resort, 1500 330th St., Sloan, Iowa. $15 per day; $25 two day pass.
Clay County Fair, Sept. 8-14, all day, Clay County Fairgrounds, 1401 Fourth Ave. West, Spencer, Iowa.
Family Fun with Green Energy, Sept. 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the green space of the Sioux City Public Museum.