Events this week in Siouxland

Art & Museum

Sioux City Art Center: Celebrating Children: Art by Head Start Students, Feb. 22 to April 26; Youth Art Month Exhibition: Middle School Students, Feb. 15 to April 12; Michael Cody Drury: Infinite Jux, Jan. 25 to May 3; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing.

The Children of St. Augustine Indian Mission, Jan. 22 to January 2021, Betty Strong Encounter Center, Sioux City.

Music

Southern Accents: Tribute to Tom Petty, March 6, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+.

Salt Creek Band, March 6, 8 p.m., South Sioux City Eagles, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City.

Food Bank Benefit / Fetty Fred Birthday Bash, March 6, 9 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City.

Fresh Horses: Tribute to Garth Brooks, March 7, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+.

PetRock, March 7, 9 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City.

Strictly Business Part 2, March 7, 9 p.m., Whiskey Dick's, 212 Cunningham Drive, Sioux City.

Events

10th Annual Winter Bike SUX Ride, March 7, 8 a.m., Miles Inn, 2622 Leech Ave., Sioux City. Free.

WinnaVegas Flea Market, March 7, noon-5 p.m., WinnaVegas Hotel Convention Center, 1500 330th St., Sloan, Iowa.

2020 NAIA Women’s DII Basketball Championship, March 11-17, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City.

Soulmate Showdown: Final Match, March 11, 7 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+. Free.

Thursday Night Hike, March 12, 6 p.m., Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, Sioux City. Free.

