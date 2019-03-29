Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Youth Art Month Exhibition: High School Students, Feb. 16-April 14; Sioux City Art Center Selects, March 23-June 23. 712-279-6272.
Literally & Figuratively, Courtney Kenny Porto Exhibit, March 15-April 27, Blue Cat Gallery & Studio, Wayne, Neb.
Faces by Vivian Miller, March 22-April 30, North Sioux City Public Library.
Morningside College Faculty and Staff Art Show, March 26-May 11, Hickman-Johnson-Furrow Learning Center, 1601 Morningside Ave., Sioux City.
Music
Nashville Nights: Daniel E. Johnson, April 4, 6 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Must be 21+.
Blue October w/Mona, March 29, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. Must be 21+.
GhostShip Live, March 30, 9 p.m., Sgt. Brew, 701 First St., Sergeant Bluff. Free.
The Righteous Brothers, March 31, 7 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., Sioux City.
Events
Here We Sit, March 28-April 1, 7:30 p.m., Sioux City Community Theatre, 1401 Riverside Blvd., Sioux City. $15.
Beacon Story Lab Live! Lost & Found, April 3, 7 p.m., Stone Bru, 400 Gold Circle, Dakota Dunes. $10-$15.
Legally Blonde The Musical, April 2, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., Sioux City.
Mamma Mia!, March 29-31, 7:30 p.m., Akron Opera House, 151 Reed St., Akron, Iowa. $8-$16.