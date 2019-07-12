{{featured_button_text}}

Art & Museum

Sioux City Art Center: Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; The Briar Cliff Review Exhibition, April 25-July 21. 712-279-6272.

Blue Cat Gallery & Studio, Wayne, Neb.: Signs of Rural Life, July 10-Aug. 31. 402-454-5144.

Music

A.J. Croce, July 12, 7:30 p.m., Pearson Lakes Art Center, 2201 Hwy 71, Okoboji, Iowa. $28-$35.

Neil Diamond, July 13, 7 p.m., WinnaVegas Casino Resort, 1500 330th St., Sloan, Iowa. $15-$35.

Brad Paisley - 2019 World Tour, July 12, 7:30 p.m., Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City.

Weekend of Rock, July 12-13, 9 p.m., Doxx Warehouse Bar, 1219 Fifth St., Sioux City. Free.

In This Moment, Killswitch Engage, Clutch & Saul, July 18, 6 p.m., Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City.

Events

Motorcycle Ride Night, July 18, 5:45 p.m., Casey's General Store, 4727 Southern Hills Drive, Sioux City. Free.

Christmas in July, July 14, 6:30 p.m., Covington Park, 401 W. Fourth St., South Sioux City.

Siouxland Bike-N-Bite, July 13, 9 a.m., Sioux City Farmers Market, 100 Pearl St., Sioux City. $15.

