Events this week in Siouxland

Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Michael Cody Drury: Infinite Jux, Jan. 25 to May 3; Sioux City Camera Club: Reflections, Nov. 23 to Feb. 16; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing.
The Children of St. Augustine Indian Mission, Jan. 22 to January 2021, Betty Strong Encounter Center, Sioux City.
Junior Duck Stamps Exhibit, Feb. 8-27, 1-4:30 p.m., Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, Sioux City.
Music
Josh Gracin, Feb. 7, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+.
Broken Road: Salute to Rascal Flatts, Feb. 8, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+.
You have free articles remaining.
Matt Cox Band, Feb. 8, 8 p.m., Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., Sioux City.
Missouri Blend, Feb. 8, 9 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City.
ALS Awareness Benefit Concert, Feb. 9, 1:30 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+.
Events
Beacon Story Lab: True stories, poetry and live music, Feb. 7, 7 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City. $10.
"An American in Paris," Feb. 7, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., Sioux City.
Jay Owenhouse, Feb. 8, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., Sioux City.
Love Is Murder, Feb. 10, 6:30 p.m., South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Free.
Soulmate Showdown: Preliminary Round, Feb. 12, 7 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+. Free.