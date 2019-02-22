Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; ARTcetera '19, Dec. 15-March 10; Youth Art Month Exhibition: High School Students, Feb. 16-April 14. 712-279-6272.
Static and Dynamic Duos, until Feb. 28, Hickman-Johnson-Furrow Learning Center, 1601 Morningside Ave., Sioux City.
Constructs (A+A), Thomas Prinz Art Exhibit, through March 15, Clausen Art Gallery, Briar Cliff University, Sioux City.
Morningside College Student Art Show, until March 1, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Eppley Art Gallery, 3625 Garretson Ave., Sioux City.
Music
Ektomorf, The Tenebrian Machine, Devour Once Dead, Feb. 24, 8 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City.
The Nadas, Feb. 23, 9 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City.
Roy King, Feb. 22, 8 p.m., South Sioux City Eagles, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City.
The Amadeus Experience, Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, Sioux City.
Riley Green, Feb. 23, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City.
David Lee Murphy, Feb. 22, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City.
Events
The Revolutionary War, Feb. 24, 2 p.m., Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. Free.
MercyOne Heart Expo, Feb. 24, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., MercyOne Siouxland Heart and Vascular Center, 801 Fifth St., Sioux City. Free.
Hemp Forum, Feb. 23, noon-4 p.m., Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. Free.
Backwards Broadway Fundraiser, Feb. 23, 7-10 p.m., Country Celebrations, 5606 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City. $75 per person; $600 table of eight.
62nd Annual Siouxland Home Show, Feb. 28, noon-8 p.m., Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth St., Sioux City. $6.