Events this week in Siouxland

Art & Museum

Sioux City Art Center: Celebrating Children: Art by Head Start Students, Feb. 22 to April 26; Youth Art Month Exhibition: Middle School Students, Feb. 15 to April 12; Michael Cody Drury: Infinite Jux, Jan. 25 to May 3; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing.

The Children of St. Augustine Indian Mission, Jan. 22 to January 2021, Betty Strong Encounter Center, Sioux City.

Music

The Crown Jewels: A Tribute to Queen, Feb. 28, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+.

Xavier Wulf, Feb. 29, 6:30 p.m., Whiskey Dick's, 212 Cunningham Drive, Sioux City. 18+.

Jesse James Dupree & Dixie Inc., Feb. 29, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+.

John Primer & the Real Deal Blues Band, Feb. 29, 8 p.m., Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., Sioux City.

Sunny Sweeney, Feb. 29, 9 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City.

All-American Concert Band, March 1, 2:30 p.m., Eppley Auditorium, Morningside College campus, Sioux City.

Events

PAW Patrol Live: The Great Pirate Adventure, Feb. 29, 10 a.m. & 2 p.m., and March 1, noon & 4 p.m., Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City.

Last Bear Moon Winter Celebration Powwow, Feb. 29, 11:30 a.m., WinnaVegas Event Center, 1500 330th St., Sloan, Iowa.

Soulmate Showdown: Preliminary Round, March 4, 7 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+. Free.

