Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Danuta Hutchins, Sept. 14 to Nov. 17; The Sioux City Art Center Collection: Highlights from 1989-2019, through Nov. 3; Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing.
Blue Cat Gallery & Studio, Wayne, Neb.: Natural World, Sept. 6 to Oct. 26. 402-454-5144.
Music
PianoPalooza - Dueling Pianos, Oct. 11, 9 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City.
Boy Band Night, Oct. 12, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+.
Release - A Tribute to Pearl Jam | Alice Unchained - The Ultimate Alice In Chains Tribute, Oct. 12, 9 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City.
Nashville Nights: The Emmet Bower Band, Oct. 17, 7 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+. Free.
Nightmare on 3rd Street Halloween Party featuring Nerdvana and The Breakfast Club, Oct. 18, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+.
Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly: The Rock ’N’ Roll Dream Tour, Oct. 18, 8 p.m., WinnaVegas Casino Resort, 1500 330th St, Sloan, Iowa. $30-35.
Wayne Baker Brooks - An Evening of Chicago Blues, Oct. 18, 8-11 p.m., Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. $15.
Do or Die, Oct. 18, 9 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City.
Events
ARTilicious, Oct. 11, 5-8 p.m., Sioux City Art Center, 225 Nebraska St. $25.
Center For Siouxland’s Homeless to Home Sweet Home Whiskey, Wine & Brew Fundraiser, Oct. 11, 6-10 p.m., Sioux City Country Club, 4001 Jackson St.
Comedy Night: Michael Thorne w/Casey Flesch, Oct. 11, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. 21+.
Halloween Festival, Oct. 12, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Cook Park, 500 Main St., Sioux City.
St. Thomas Syrian-Lebanese Dinner, Oct. 12, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., St. Thomas Orthodox Church, 1100 Jones St., Sioux City. $15.
Halloween at Hillview/Friends Fall Festival, Oct. 12, 4-8 p.m., Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. Free.
Bruguier's Cabin Tours, Oct. 13, 2-4 p.m., Riverside Park, Sioux City.
History at High Noon: South Bottoms, Oct. 17, 12:05 p.m. Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City. Free.
Next Level Wrestling, Oct. 18, 7-10 p.m. El Ranchito, 2101 Cornhusker Drive, South Sioux City.