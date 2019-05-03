{{featured_button_text}}

Art & Museum

Sioux City Art Center: Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Sioux City Art Center Selects, March 23-June 23; The Briar Cliff Review Exhibition, April 25- July 21. 712-279-6272.

Morningside College Faculty and Staff Art Show, March 26-May 11, Hickman-Johnson-Furrow Learning Center, 1601 Morningside Ave., Sioux City.

Driven to Abstraction, May 3-June 29, Blue Cat Gallery & Studio, 114 W. Third St., Wayne, Neb.

Music

The Beach Boys Now & Then, May 9, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, Sixth and Pierce, Sioux City.

The Hay Country Jamboree, May 4, 8 p.m., Gayville Hall, 502 Washington St., Gayville, S.D. $13.50-$16.20.

Old School Mix, May 4, 8:30 p.m., VFW, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. Free.

Kelsea Ballerini - The Miss Me More Tour, May 4, 7 p.m., Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City.

Events

The DougT Hypnosis Show, May 3, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City.

Puppies, Kitties and Queens, May 3, 8 p.m., El Patron Night Club, 412 Jones St., Sioux City. $12.50.

Film Screening - The Grapes of Wrath, May 5, 1:30 p.m., Wilbur Aalfs Library, 529 Pierce St., Sioux City. Free.

Fiddler on the Roof, May 3 & 4, 7 p.m., Siouxland Christian School, 6000 Gordon Drive, Sioux City. $7-$10.

10th Annual Auto Show & Shine, May 8, 5-8 p.m., Western Iowa Tech Community College, Lot 4, Sioux City. Free.

