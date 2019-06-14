Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Sioux City Art Center Selects, March 23-June 23; The Briar Cliff Review Exhibition, April 25-July 21. 712-279-6272.
Driven to Abstraction, May 3-June 29, Blue Cat Gallery & Studio, 114 W. Third St., Wayne, Neb.
Music
Lateralus: Tool Tribute, June 15, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City.
American Legends Tour, June 15, 7 p.m., WinnaVegas Casino Resort, 1500 330th, Sloan, Iowa. $30 advanced; $35 day of show.
Gayville Hay's Bog-Time Two-Hour Jazz Jam IX, June 15, 8 p.m., Gayville Hall, 502 Washington St., Gayville, S.D. $16.20 advance; $13.50 at the door.
The Expressions, June 15, 7 p.m., Storm'n Norman's Rock n Roll Auditorium, 301 Fourth St., Waterbury, Neb.
GhostShip, June 15, 9 p.m., Doxx Warehouse Bar, 1219 Fifth St., Sioux City. Free.
Events
Sioux City Food Truck Fridays, every Friday, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Seventh and Pearl streets, Sioux City.
Motorcycle Ride Night, June 20, 5:45 p.m., Casey's General Store, 4727 Southern Hills Drive, Sioux City. Free.
Woodbury County Izaak Walton Bow Fishing Competition, June 15, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Snyder's Bend, 2924 Snyder Bend Road, Salix, Iowa. $50.
Blast from the Past Graffiti Night, June 15, 3-9 p.m., Monona County Fairgrounds, 100 N. 12th, Onawa, Iowa. Free.
Theresa Caputo, June 19, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 520 Pierce St., Sioux City.