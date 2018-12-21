Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; "E Pluribus Unum," July 21 to Feb. 3. 712-279-6272.
Capturing Your Interest with Photography, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City, through Jan. 13, 2019. Free.
The Power of Children: Making a Difference, Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Nov. 10 through Jan. 6, Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday 1-5 p.m.
Events
Christmas Acres, until Dec. 31, 18481 Impala Ave., Le Mars, Iowa.
Living Nativity, Dec. 21, 5-7 p.m. and Dec. 22, 3:30-7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, South Sioux City. Free.
Finding Neverland, Dec. 26, 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., Sioux City.
"A Christmas Carol" Live Reading & Radio Broadcast, Dec. 21, 6 p.m., Lamb Arts Regional Theatre, 417 Market St., Sioux City. $15-$25.