Art & Museum
Sioux City Art Center: Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; "E Pluribus Unum," July 21 to Feb. 3; "The Center of Attention," Aug. 18 to Nov. 25. 225 Nebraska St. 712-279-6272.
Mueller Retrospective, Blue Cat Gallery, 114 W. Third St., Wayne, Neb., July 13 through Oct. 13, Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment.
Juicy, Joyous and Jarring Juxtapositions, Blue Cat Gallery, 114 W. Third St., Wayne, Neb., Sept. 6 through Oct. 27, Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment.
Drawing Conclusions, Eppley Art Gallery, 3625 Garretson Ave., Sioux City, Aug. 23 through Oct. 3. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Music
311 & The Offspring w/Gym Class Heroes, Sept. 1, 6:45 p.m., Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City.
Celebrate Life w/ Steddy P and special guests, Aug. 31, 8 p.m., The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City.
Bob Merchant & The Shadows, Sept. 1, 9 p.m., VFW Post 1973, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. All welcome.
Iowa Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame Induction, Sept. 1-2, all day, Arnolds Park Roof Garden, 37 Lake St., Arnold Park, Iowa. $35-$65 for concert.
Singing Contractors, Aug. 31-Sept 1, 5:30 p.m. buffet; 7 p.m. show, Browns Century Theater, 11 Central Ave. NW, Le Mars, Iowa.
Events
Hawarden Derby Club's 41st Annual Demolition Derby, Sept. 1, 5 p.m., Hawarden Events Complex, 621 First St., Hawarden, Iowa. $15, kids 13 and under free.
You Had to be There (Stand Up Comedy with Strangers), Aug. 31, 8:30 p.m., VFW Post 1973, 2126 Court St., Sioux City. All welcome.
WinnaVegas Flea Market, Sept. 1-2, noon-5 p.m., WinnaVegas Casino Resort, 1500 330th St., Sloan, Iowa.
Tri-Con Fall 2018, Aug. 31-Sept. 3, all day, Delta Hotel Conference Center, 385 E. Fourth St., South Sioux City.
Art Splash, Sept. 1-2, 10 a.m., Riverside Park 1400 Riverside Blvd., Sioux City. $5 kids 11 and under free.