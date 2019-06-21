{{featured_button_text}}

Art & Museum

Sioux City Art Center: Grant Wood's Corn Room mural, ongoing; Sioux City Art Center Selects, March 23-June 23; The Briar Cliff Review Exhibition, April 25-July 21. 712-279-6272.

Driven to Abstraction, May 3-June 29, Blue Cat Gallery & Studio, 114 W. Third St., Wayne, Neb.

Music

ShoBox The New Generation, June 21, 6 p.m., WinnaVegas Casino Resort, 1500 330th St., Sloan, Iowa.

My Posse In Effect: Beastie Boys Tribute, June 21, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City.

Events

Camp High Hopes Rib Fest 2019, June 22, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City. $10.

Cruise In Old Fashioned Wednesday Night, June 26, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Cushing Main Street, Cushing, Iowa. Free will donation.

Hunks The Show, June 22, 8 p.m., Anthem-Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, 111 Third St., Sioux City.

Amateur Radio Field Day, June 22 at 1 p.m. to June 23 at 1 p.m., Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City. Free.

